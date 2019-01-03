Gary Smyth: New Glentoran boss ready for relegation battle

Gary Smyth made 364 appearances for Glentoran and had spells with Glenavon, Ballymena United and Crusaders

Gary Smyth says he welcomes the challenge of keeping Glentoran in top-flight football as he starts his reign as manager at the Oval.

Smyth takes charge after Ronnie McFall resigned on Thursday following a run of 10 league games without a win.

Glentoran lie just five points above the relegation play-off spot.

"The news was a surprise - it's a huge challenge but it was going to happen sometime so why not now. To say I'm excited is an understatement," he said.

The 49-year-old was McFall's assistant after he came to the club in May along with Paul Leeman, his former Glentoran team-mate who now moves into the assistant role.

Smyth was expected to replace McFall at the end of this season but the former Portdown boss has departed in the wake of Saturday's 4-2 home defeat by Dungannon Swifts, which marked the worst run in the club's 137-year history.

"I didn't see it coming and it wasn't Ronnie's fault or whoever else," added Smyth.

Ronnie McFall has brought his second spell at Glentoran to an end

"We were sitting pretty in third in September but it has gone downhill since leading at Warrenpoint before taking our eye off the ball and drawing.

"We were getting punished for mistakes and individual errors while we had so many red cards and bookings.

"Ronnie was doing us a favour in stepping into the role but the manager always pays the price.

"Unfortunately that's the way it goes but a lot of it was down to back luck. It was a bit rough coming off the pitch on Saturday - it was like a walk of shame."

Smyth, who returned to the Oval on a three-year contract, is currently taking his A licence in coaching which allows him to manage in the Irish League but not in Europe.

New signings are a possibility in January and Smyth will make a move if "a quality player comes up" while he added that it was "very important" to have Leeman as his assistant.

Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman have a chat with former Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

Smyth also said that he is happy for coach Kieran Harding, who came in with McFall, to remain but is unsure of his future.

An Irish Cup encounter against Crusaders is first up for Smyth on Saturday before minds focus again on the Premiership campaign.

"If we did get a win on Saturday if would a lift a cloud from the club and it would definitely instill confidence," said the former H&W Welders manager.

"But we have to start winning in the league again and that has to start quickly because the table doesn't lie and we're in a relegation battle.

"Sometimes changes are for the better and hopefully we'll see reaction because if we don't we're in big trouble.

"Things have to change quickly and it's our jobs to get a wee bit of stability and instill a bit of confidence."