Rangers: Steven Davis would bring 'different dimension' - Lee McCulloch

Lee McCulloch (right) says former team-mate Steven Davis (left) would be a 'terrific' signing for Rangers

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis could bring a "different dimension" and "creative spark" to Rangers, says former captain Lee McCulloch.

Davis, 34, is expected to return to Ibrox, with talks ongoing over whether it will be a permanent or loan move.

McCulloch, who played with the Northern Ireland captain in his first spell at Rangers between 2008 and 2012, believes it would be a "terrific" signing.

"I think he'll come in and strengthen the centre midfield area," he said.

"That's the area that's been highlighted by some of the critics, as there's been no creative spark there. So I think with his ability, he'll certainly enhance the squad."

'He's a winner and he's infectious'

Davis won eight trophies in his first spell at Ibrox, including three league titles in a row between 2008 and 2011, and was part of the side that reached the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

He also led Northern Ireland to the knockout stages of the European Championships in 2016, and received an MBE for services to football in 2017.

Davis is in his seventh season at Southampton since leaving Rangers, but has played just six times for the Premier League club this term, the last against Tottenham on 5 December.

"He's not played for a while so it might take him a couple of games to get up to match fitness," added McCulloch, who believes a "relatively young" Rangers midfield will benefit from his experience.

"He's a winner and he's infectious. He's not the type to be balling and shouting at everybody but he leads by example and does his talking on the football pitch.

"The young boys and some of the first team, especially in midfield, will be looking up to him and learning off him, and I think he'll be more than willing to help the younger boys in the team."