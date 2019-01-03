Dundee United: Robbie Neilson - Some players now 'part of a separate group'

Neilson has won six and drawn three of his 11 matches in charge since taking over

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson says some players are no longer training with the first team after their displays in the defeat at Alloa.

Neilson was critical of his side after last Saturday's 2-1 loss, saying some players were "not good enough".

They have now been told they are surplus to requirements as the Tannadice boss targets reinforcements.

"Sometimes you have to make these decisions and have these conversations," Neilson said.

"To be honest, the players I spoke to were very honest with me, and I was honest with them.

"I came in on Monday and we made some changes; some are not with us at the moment so they will be part of a separate group.

"The main guys I have got here will be the ones that drive us forward, and it is a case of adding to that as well."

United lie third in the Championship, seven points adrift of leaders Ross County after just one win in their last five games.

They host ninth-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday, with another home game against Dunfermline to follow a week later.