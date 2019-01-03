Aaron Lewis: Swansea defender joins Doncaster Rovers on loan

Aaron Lewis is yet to make his senior debut for Swansea

League One Doncaster Rovers have signed Swansea City defender Aaron Lewis on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old right-back, a Wales Under-21 international, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Swans but has featured in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"Now is the right time to get out and get some competitive games," he told the club website.

"It's a good opportunity to step up and hopefully push the club forward as much as I can."

