Rob Maclean's team of the season so far: McGregor, Christie, Naismith - & who else?

After an enthralling first half of the Scottish Premiership campaign, with three points separating the top four clubs, BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean has selected his team of the season so far.

There are three players each from Celtic and Rangers, who are level on points at the top, but every team in the top seven provides at least one player.

Formation 3-4-3: Allan McGregor (Rangers); Jason Kerr (St Johnstone), Craig Halkett (Livingston), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen); James Tavernier (Rangers), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock); James Forrest (Celtic), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Steven Naismith (Hearts).

Goalkeeper - Allan McGregor

One of my easiest decisions is goalkeeper. Allan McGregor has been outstanding for Rangers and Scotland. I don't remember him making too many mistakes. I do remember the number of important saves he's made. At the age of 36, McGregor is in peak form.

Defenders - Jason Kerr, Craig Halkett, Scott McKenna

The selection of Jason Kerr will perhaps raise some eyebrows. I thought about Connor Goldson, Filip Benkovic and Ryan Porteous but I want to recognise the amazing defensive performance of St Johnstone in the first half of the campaign. And Scotland Under-21 international Kerr is a top talent who is attracting lots of transfer interest.

The same can safely be said about Livingston captain Craig Halkett who, like Kerr, has played a key role in one of the best defensive set-ups in Scotland. The 23-year-old plays with the game awareness of a 33-year-old and clearly loves his job. The Livi stats tell the story. Only Celtic and Rangers have conceded fewer Premiership goals so far.

Scott McKenna has yet to hit 60 games for Aberdeen but already the 22-year-old central defender is one of the most wanted players in Scottish football. He's a crucial part of the Dons defence and has already captained the Scotland team. It looks like McKenna can be whatever he wants to be.

Midfielders - James Tavernier, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Greg Stewart

I'm happy to pick James Tavernier on the right side of midfield because that's the area in which he's most effective. The Rangers captain's defending has improved but it's on the attack that his deadly deliveries have a big impact. Creates lots of goals and has scored all eight penalties he's taken this season.

Another McGregor who wasn't a difficult choice. Celtic's Callum has reached new levels of performance in recent months. He revelled in a deeper midfield role when injuries forced Brendan Rodgers' hand. The more involved he is in the game the better. McGregor's now an automatic pick for Scotland as well.

Ryan Christie went from bit-part player at Celtic to star turn in a sensational six-week spell. He scored seven goals in 10 club games, including the League Cup final winner, and became a stick-on in the Scotland side too. It was some turnaround in fortunes for the 23-year-old Highlander.

Greg Stewart's latest loan spell away from Birmingham City has been a spectacular success. It didn't happen for him at Aberdeen but Stewart has been a stand-out performer for Kilmarnock, who went into the winter break just a point off the Premiership summit. A prolific maker and taker of chances.

Forwards - James Forrest, Alfredo Morelos, Steven Naismith

James Forrest went a bit quiet in the last few weeks of December - maybe not too surprising after the noise he made in the previous couple of months. Forrest scored 14 goals in 15 games for Celtic and Scotland, having kicked off that purple patch with four in 45 minutes against St Johnstone.

In between suspensions, Alfredo Morelos just can't stop scoring. The 22-year-old Colombian has 20 goals already for Rangers this season. He had an incredible strike rate with HJK Helsinki in Finland and there's been no let-up since arriving here. An instinctive finisher.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has had his moments. Just not enough of them. So my three-man strike force is completed by Steven Naismith. Hearts are a different team when he's on board. Not just because of his 12 goals up till now; his all-round influence is massive. Naismith has revived his Scotland career as well.