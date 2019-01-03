Brad Potts: Preston North End sign Barnsley midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Brad Potts started his career at Carlisle

Preston North End have signed Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Deepdale.

Potts made 67 appearances for the South Yorkshire club after joining from Blackpool in July 2017 and has scored seven goals in 26 games this season.

"He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year," Preston boss Alex Neil told the club website.

