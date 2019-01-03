Manchester 2-1 Liverpool: How the incident-packed Premier League title clash unfolded

Sergio Aguero has scored 37 Premier League goals for Man City in meetings between 'big six' clubs - 16 more than any other player

Manchester City's victory over Liverpool reduced the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League to four points and reignited a three-horse title race - with Tottenham also in the mix.

Leroy Sane scored the winner after Roberto Firmino had levelled in the second half, following Sergio Aguero's opener at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

A game low on real quality was packed with high-profile incidents and had the watching world gripped to their sofas, and their smart phones.

Here's how it unfolded...

How did that not go in?!

18 minutes: Sadio Mane pokes a shot past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson that hits the post, only for John Stones' attempted clearance to rebound off the keeper and come agonisingly close to crossing the line, before the defender hooks it away...

Dan Middlehurst: I've got a sneaky suspicion that the John Stones clearance might be one of the defining moments of the season.

Kompany's a lucky boy

32 minutes: Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is booked for sliding in on Mohamed Salah, catching the Liverpool forward on the ankle...

Harrison Short: Pretty much exactly the same tackle Kompany made in a Manchester derby a few seasons back, after which he was sent off. Lucky boy this time around.

Loz Smith: Any other player and that's a red. There is a massive love-in for Kompany because he's a "nice guy".

Chris: Kompany very lucky there - out of control scissor action is usually a straight red.

Aguerooooooo

40 minutes: Aguero takes down Sane's cross before blasting the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle to give Manchester City the lead...

Adeyemi Adisa: Sergio Aguero is simply the definition of a world class finisher!

Eddie: What a goal that is from Kun Aguero. Lasers the ball into the roof of the net from a near-impossible angle. Could have taken off Alisson's head. Top drawer stuff!!

Neil Boughton: Aguero, best striker in the league, does it again.

Firminooooooo

64 minutes: Andrew Robertson volleys Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball across goal and Firmino heads in unmarked inside the six-yard box...

Kolo: Bobby Firmino... Peach of a player.

BakaOmubo: Robertson is bargain of the century.

Super Sane

72 minutes: It's not level for long! Sane drives into the area before firing a low, left-footed shot beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and in off the far post...

Jamu Ngaji: Man City's Sane was having a game of a lifetime. Nice to cap it with a goal.

David Jarvis: Can someone explain how Sane didn't get to last to year's World Cup?

Guardiola loses it

82 minutes: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola throws his scarf to the floor after referee Anthony Taylor fails to give his side a free-kick and Salah nearly levels...

Phil Knight: Touchline ban for Pep surely? Over aggressive use of a scarf.

Can we play you every week?

90+5 minutes: Manchester City hold on for a huge victory that reduces the gap at the top of the Premier League to four points, while Benjamin Mendy is nearly confused for a fan by stewards after running on to celebrate...

Anthony: Fantastic advert for the Premier League that was, that's why it remains the most thrilling and arguably the best division in world football, no doubt.

meBADDEST: What a game!... what a night!.. premier league at it best... I don't think have ever seen a Guardiola team under so much pressure in a game.

Matt: That was such a good game of football. 100 miles an hour for 95+ minutes. Honestly I'd do away with the league structure and just have these two play each other every week.

Kyle: Brilliant game between 2 superb sides. Liverpool weren't at their best. City deserve a lot of credit for that the quality of the City goals were outstanding. Sane was superb and man of the match for me. Great 3 team title race we have now.