Ben Barclay: Notts County sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender on loan

Ben Barclay joined Brighton's academy in 2013

League Two strugglers Notts County have signed Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben Barclay on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made one appearance for the Seagulls at senior level, in this season's Carabao Cup.

But Northern Ireland youth international defender Ben Hall has returned to Brighton, ending his loan at Meadow Lane because of injury.

Notts are bottom of the table, three points from safety.

