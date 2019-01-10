Leeds United v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a late fitness test as he looks to overcome a thigh strain.
Liam Cooper (knee) could be back for the Championship leaders, but striker Patrick Bamford (knee) and midfielder Izzy Brown (hamstring) remain out.
Derby County are monitoring the fitness of Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, who missed last weekend's FA Cup draw against Southampton with a knock.
Defender Scott Malone (groin) is also a doubt for the Rams, who are sixth.
Match facts
- Leeds - 4-1 winners at Pride Park in August - are looking to complete a league double over Derby for the first time since the 2001-02 season.
- Derby have won five of their last nine league matches at Elland Road against Leeds (D2 L2) - one more than in their previous 35 visits combined.
- This is the second time in the last three seasons Leeds and Derby have met on Friday in the Championship at Elland Road - in 2016-17, the Whites won 1-0 thanks to a Chris Wood winner.
- Derby have not won consecutive away league matches since January 2018.
- Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has netted seven winning goals in the Championship this season, a joint-league high along with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki.
- Harry Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 13 Championship appearances for Derby, with four of those strikes coming away from home.