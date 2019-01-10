Championship
Leeds19:45Derby
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Derby County

Derby manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's Derby have taken 12 points from their past seven Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a late fitness test as he looks to overcome a thigh strain.

Liam Cooper (knee) could be back for the Championship leaders, but striker Patrick Bamford (knee) and midfielder Izzy Brown (hamstring) remain out.

Derby County are monitoring the fitness of Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, who missed last weekend's FA Cup draw against Southampton with a knock.

Defender Scott Malone (groin) is also a doubt for the Rams, who are sixth.

Match facts

  • Leeds - 4-1 winners at Pride Park in August - are looking to complete a league double over Derby for the first time since the 2001-02 season.
  • Derby have won five of their last nine league matches at Elland Road against Leeds (D2 L2) - one more than in their previous 35 visits combined.
  • This is the second time in the last three seasons Leeds and Derby have met on Friday in the Championship at Elland Road - in 2016-17, the Whites won 1-0 thanks to a Chris Wood winner.
  • Derby have not won consecutive away league matches since January 2018.
  • Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has netted seven winning goals in the Championship this season, a joint-league high along with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki.
  • Harry Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 13 Championship appearances for Derby, with four of those strikes coming away from home.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC