Leeds United v Derby County

Frank Lampard's Derby have taken 12 points from their past seven Championship matches

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a late fitness test as he looks to overcome a thigh strain.

Liam Cooper (knee) could be back for the Championship leaders, but striker Patrick Bamford (knee) and midfielder Izzy Brown (hamstring) remain out.

Derby County are monitoring the fitness of Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, who missed last weekend's FA Cup draw against Southampton with a knock.

Defender Scott Malone (groin) is also a doubt for the Rams, who are sixth.

