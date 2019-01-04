Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they 'can win every game'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won his first four games as interim manager

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he believes his side can win "every single game".

United's 2-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday meant he became the second manager in the club's history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

They face Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

"When you come into a club like this you expect to win games," said Solskjaer.

"And when you win four, you expect to win the next one as well. I don't look at them and think we can't win that. I think we can win every single game."

The 45-year-old Norwegian was named as interim boss after the club sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

He took up the position after being given permission by Molde, although the club in his native Norway stressed they were only "lending" Solskjaer to United, indicating they expected him to return to his role as manager.

The former United striker has said he does not want to leave his role at the club in the summer.

Speaking on Friday, he added: "I have not spoken to anyone. It is early doors. When I came in, they were open and honest about the process of looking for the next manager. The more you are here, the more you enjoy it. When they announce the next manager, whether it is me or someone else, good luck to them."

United will travel to Dubai for warm-weather training after Saturday's game, and Solskjaer warned it will not be a holiday.

"I have had plenty of time to speak to them and not much time to train, so if any of the players think it's a holiday they're wrong."