Will Keane: Ipswich Town sign Hull City striker on loan until the end of the season

Will Keane has started just one Championship game for Hull City this season

Ipswich Town have signed forward Will Keane on loan from Championship rivals Hull City until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has only scored once in 26 appearances for the Tigers since joining them from Manchester United in August 2016 for a reported fee of £1m.

"I know the qualities Will will give us and I'm delighted we have been able to get him here," Ipswich boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

Keane could make his debut against Accrington in the FA Cup third round.

The Championship's bottom side have scored just 21 times in the league this season and failed to score in four of their last seven matches.

