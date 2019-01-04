Jonny Williams: Charlton Athletic sign Crystal Palace & Wales midfielder

Jonny Williams featured in Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final loss to Portugal

Charlton Athletic have signed Wales midfielder Jonny Williams from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Williams had been with Palace since he was eight years old.

Now 25, he also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, Milton Keynes Dons and Sunderland and played in four of Wales' Euro 2016 games.

"Jonny leaves today as a hugely admired, immensely popular and well respected figure," Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club website.

Williams has agreed a six-month deal at the Valley after playing just once this season in an EFL Cup win at Swansea City in August.

"It's a very strange feeling, I don't think it'll hit me until I properly leave," Williams said.

"But I've made some great memories here and met some great people who'll I'll stay in touch with for the rest of my life. Palace has been my life."

Kent-born Williams has made 17 appearances for Wales, qualifying through his Anglesey-born father, but has not won a cap since October 2017 when he was a substitute in a 1-0 loss at home to the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

"He's a very good player," added Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.

"He's good in possession, he's clever, he works hard and he's everything that I want from a midfield player," he told the Charlton website.

"The end product, something we need to improve on in the final third, he has that. He has the cleverness to see those little passes, so I'm very, very happy."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.