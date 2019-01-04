Paul Pogba's mother gets Guinea federation role

Paul Pogba's mother Yeo Moriba is a former Guinea international

The Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) has appointed the mother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as an ambassador for women's football.

Yeo Moriba's nomination followed a meeting with Feguifoot President Mamadou Antonio Souare.

Souare is hoping that France international Paul and his twin brothers, Florentin and Mathias, will support their mother in her new role.

Moriba is a former international herself with the Guinea women's team.

"I am proud of what the Guinea Football Federation and its president have done," she told Feguifoot's website.

Florentin and Mathias, who have both played for the Syli Nationale, were born in Guinea before Moriba moved to France where Paul was born.

Defender Florentin last played in Turkey with Genclerbirligi. while striker Mathias is currently with French club Tours.

The hope is that the family will be able to rejuvenate women's football in Guinea, who have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, a World Cup or an Olympic Games.