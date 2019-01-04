Ben Brereton: Blackburn sign Nottingham Forest striker as Danny Graham agrees deal

Ben Brereton (left) played 57 games for Nottingham Forest before leaving in August

Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton, with fellow striker Danny Graham agreeing a new contract.

Brereton, 19, initially joined Rovers on loan in August but has now signed until 2022 for a fee worth up to £7m.

He has failed to score in 16 Championship appearances, although 15 of those have been from the bench.

Graham, 33, has nine goals this season and has extended his contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The former Swansea and Sunderland player has scored 46 times for Blackburn since arriving in 2016, helping them gain promotion from League One last season.

