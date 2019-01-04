John Sheridan: Carlisle United manager resigns after seven months in charge

Carlisle United manager John Sheridan has resigned after seven months in charge of the League Two club.

The Cumbrians are seventh in League Two and scored 10 goals in winning their last three games in League two, including a 6-0 win over Oldham.

"The request to leave came from John," Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said in a statement on the club website.

"The board and John had discussed football squad matters, and these were being resolved."

More to follow.