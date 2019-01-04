Gary Madine: Sheffield United set to sign Cardiff City striker on loan

Gary Madine has made five substitute appearances for Cardiff in the Premier League this season

Cardiff City striker Gary Madine is set to join Championship side Sheffield United on loan.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Madine joined Cardiff from Bolton in a deal worth about £6m in January 2018.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make a mark with the Bluebirds and has only started one Carabao Cup game for the Premier League club this season.

The deal is expected to be until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Madine has made 19 appearances for Cardiff in total but has yet to score for them.

He played 113 games for Wednesday between 2010 and 2015 and would join a Blades side which is third in the Championship table.

Anthony Pilkington could also leave Cardiff in January, with second-tier clubs Blackburn, Ipswich and Wigan all thought to have an interest in the 30-year-old.

Pilkington has made 111 appearances for Cardiff since joining in 2014 but was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad.

