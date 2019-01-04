Paul McKay: Cardiff City defender joins Morecambe on loan for rest of season

Morecambe are 20th in League Two

League Two side Morecambe have signed Cardiff defender Paul McKay on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

McKay, who previously played for Leeds and Doncaster, could make his debut on Saturday against Crewe.

"He is a utility player who can cover positions in midfield and defence and that suits us at the moment with the position we find ourselves in with injuries," said manager Jim Bentley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.