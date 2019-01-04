Coleraine winger Darren McCauley transfer-listed

McCauley scored twice on his return to the Brandywell against Institute in December, and the the former Derry City man admits he would consider a return to his former side.

Coleraine winger Darren McCauley has been placed on the transfer list after rejecting a new deal at the club.

"He has decided that his footballing future lies elsewhere than the Showgrounds," read a Coleraine statement.

McCauley, 27, previously said he would consider a return to former club Derry City if the opportunity arose.

The Candystripes have already recruited McCauley's former Coleraine team-mate Ciaron Harkin in the January window.

Declan Devine's return to the manager's seat at the Brandywell has witnessed a change of transfer policy with several former Derry City players returning to the League of Ireland side.

Derry native McCauley scored the first goal in the Bannsiders' Irish Cup triumph over Cliftonville in May and has scored seven league goals for Rodney McAree's side this season

"It's something I would consider," McCauley said of a possible Derry City return in a recent interview with BBC Radio Foyle.

"It's my hometown team, and obviously I have an affinity with the club and with the city, so it's something that I would need to consider.

"Coleraine have been very good to me and I'm a Coleraine player so I have to be professional with them and look forward to the next game that I'm playing for them."

"So that's my main focus but if the opportunity comes up then that's something that I'll need to consider."