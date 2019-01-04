FA Cup: Flynn hopes non-league product Jamie Vardy does not face Newport

Jamie Vardy last played for England at the 2018 World Cup

FA Cup: Newport County v Leicester City Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sun, 6 Jan Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app plus Radio Cymru commentary online and the app

Newport County boss Mike Flynn is hoping former Premier League title winners Leicester City rest top scorer Jamie Vardy for Sunday's FA Cup third round tie at Rodney Parade.

Flynn says Vardy's background in non-league would benefit Leicester.

"He has been through all the leagues. He will know what its like to play at somewhere like Rodney Parade," said Flynn.

"He will have done it throughout his career."

Flynn says Vardy has had a "Roy of the Rovers" rise from Fleetwood Town to Leicester and England.

"He is probably the one I do want him [Leicester boss Claude Puel] to rest; he will know what its like to come here, he will be fully up for it. He will know what to expect.

"He has played in every division. It's one of those where you don't want them having any experience of lower-end stuff because hopefully it will catch them out."

Asked if Vardy's rise through the divisions made him an example to Newport's players, Flynn quipped: "I think it probably helps he can do the 100m in nine seconds as well.

"He is very quick. He's always on the shoulder and a good finisher.

"If you put those elements together you have a top, top striker and that is what he is proving to be."

County are looking for another giant-killing having beaten Championship side Leeds United and taken Tottenham Hotspur to a round-four replay at Wembley last season.

BBC live television coverage means the tie is worth more than £250,000 to the League Two side, but Flynn is not looking at the financial rewards of a possible replay.

"I don't care what the chairman wants, I want to win," said Flynn.

"I have too many injuries to clock up another game. I want to get the job done and hopefully get another name in the hat."