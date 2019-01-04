Hibernian: Efe Ambrose triggers contract clause to leave Easter Road

Efe Ambrose in action against Rangers earlier this season

Hibernian have announced defender Efe Ambrose has left the club after triggering a clause in his contract.

The former Celtic centre-half was offered a three-year improved contract at the Easter Road club but has chosen to move on.

Originally at Hibs on loan in 2017 from Parkhead, Ambrose signed a permanent deal, making 86 appearances.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian," said a Hibs statement.

"The 30-year-old centre-back has invoked a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Easter Road Stadium this month, having indicated a desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and, therefore, turn down an improved three-year contract to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

"A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe, but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution."