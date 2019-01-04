Nathaniel Clyne: Bournemouth to sign Liverpool right-back on loan

Nathaniel Clyne made his second start of the season in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Manchester United in December

Bournemouth are set to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old England right-back has struggled with injury and played only five games last season.

He has made two starts in five appearances this term and is behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield.

Clyne, who was also a target for Cardiff City, joined Liverpool from Southampton for £12.5m in 2015.

Bournemouth are without a recognised right-back because captain Simon Francis has been ruled out for up to nine months with a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament, and Adam Smith has been out since November after having knee surgery.