Byron Webster: Scunthorpe United sign Millwall defender on free transfer

Byron Webster has made two Championship starts for Millwall this season

League One strugglers Scunthorpe United have made their fourth January signing by bringing in Millwall defender Byron Webster on a free transfer.

Webster, 31, has signed a contract until the end of the season and follows the arrival of Adam Hammill, Tony McMahon and Kevin van Veen.

He began his career with York City and has been with Millwall since 2014.

Webster has also played for Doncaster Rovers, Hereford United, Northampton Town and Yeovil Town.

Scunthorpe are currently 21st in the table, but climbed to within a point of safety after successive post-Christmas wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Prior to that, Stuart McCall's side had gone six games without a goal, in an overall run of seven straight league and cup defeats.

