Aaron Ramsdale: AFC Wimbledon sign Bournemouth goalkeeper on loan

Aaron Ramsdale spent time on loan at Chesterfield last term, making 19 league starts

AFC Wimbledon have signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Premier League Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old will be available for Wimbledon's FA Cup tie at League One rivals Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Ramsdale joined the Cherries from Sheffield United in 2017.

"Aaron's distribution is terrific and so is his shot-stopping," Wimbledon manager Wally Downes told the club website.

"There are very few faults in his game and the way he is progressing he will be aiming for the England number one spot."

