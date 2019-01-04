FA Cup quiz: Can you name the 14 finalists who are yet to win?

Alan Pardew has reached three finals - one as a player and two as a manager - without lifting the cup

For some clubs, the joy of winning the FA Cup is a familiar feeling. Take Arsenal and Manchester United, who have 25 wins between them.

But fans of other sides can wait a lifetime, yearning for their team to win the cup, without their dreams ever coming true.

And there are 14 clubs who have endured the drama of FA Cup finals without holding the cup aloft.

So how well do you know this famous old competition's nearly men? On the weekend of this season's FA Cup third round, can you name all the finalists who are yet to lift the trophy? Click below to play...