Rangers: Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Dundee's Glen Kamara arrive at Ibrox

Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones were photographed on Saturday heading for Ibrox

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara have arrived at Ibrox amid reports that they are poised to sign for Rangers.

Both players are out of contract with their present clubs this summer.

Kilmarnock rejected a transfer bid for 24-year-old Northern Ireland international Jones, who signed from Middlesbrough in 2016, a year ago.

Kamara, a 23-year-old Finland international, joined Dundee from Arsenal in summer 2017.

The central midfielder, who had loan spells with Southend United and Colchester United before moving to Dens Park and has seven caps, has made 65 appearances for the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Redcar-born Jones, who spent time on loan to Hartlepool United and Cambridge United, has made 103 Kilmarnock appearances and played for his country five times.

Both players had been linked with interest from English Championship club Swansea City.