Abbi Grant hopes Anderlecht move can boost Scotland chances

Abbi Grant (right) has joined Belgian side Anderlecht

Abbi Grant says she has joined Anderlecht to boost her chances of playing for Scotland at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old moved to the Belgian champions after leaving Glasgow City.

Grant has one Scotland cap so far, but was not selected in Shelley Kerr's squad on Friday for the upcoming friendlies with Norway and Iceland.

"My goal is to be selected for the World Cup. That's why I'm making the switch to RSCA, to challenge myself more," said Grant.

The forward was in the Glasgow City side that lost 2-1 to Anderlecht in the opening game of Champions League Group 3 in August, though Scott Booth's side went on to win the group and reach the knockout stages.

She told the Anderlecht website: "Anderlecht was our most difficult opponent of the tournament."

Grant won four league titles over two spells at Glasgow City. She made her Scotland debut in March last year, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Anderlecht are currently second in the Belgian Super League Vrouwenvoetbal, though have two games in hand over leaders Gent.