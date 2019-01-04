Alex Pearce: Millwall sign Derby County centre-back on loan

Alex Pearce has played nine games for the Republic of Ireland, scoring two international goals

Derby centre-back Alex Pearce has gone to fellow Championship side Millwall on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old moved to the Rams in 2015 and has played 48 times.

But he has featured for just one minute as a substitute this season - coming on in the last seconds of Derby's season-opening game against Reading.

Pearce started out at Reading, playing more than 200 games in nine years and helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

