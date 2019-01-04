Neil Aspin: Port Vale manager opts to stay on and 'fight for job'

Neil Aspin appeared in more than 400 games for Port Vale during 10 seasons with the club as a player

Under-fire Neil Aspin says his fate as Port Vale boss is in the hands of his players - not the fans - after vowing to "fight on" for a better future with the struggling League Two club.

Aspin was upset by booing from away fans at Sincil Bank on New Year's Day, despite Vale holding League Two leaders Lincoln City to a 1-1 draw.

"If people don't want me here, maybe it's time to go," he said after.

But, after support from chairman Norman Smurthwaite, he has now opted to stay.

"Having given it a lot of thought after the Lincoln game, I've decided that I would like to stay at the club and fight for my job," he told BBC Radio Stoke, in a prepared statement.

"I fully accept that results have been disappointing and we haven't made the progress I'd hoped this season. Having said that, I knew it was an extremely difficult job I walked into and that it would take time.

"The biggest message I wanted to get across that my own fate will not be decided by people who want to boo me and abuse me.

"My fate will be decided by the players. My job is in their hands. I need them to show the same fight and desire that they did on Tuesday at Lincoln.

"It won't be down to any supporter as to whether I stay at the club. The chairman has been very supportive during this difficult period but I accept that results must improve."

Aspin was a popular player, a key performer in John Rudge's side which reached English football's second tier, making more than 400 appearances.

But after keeping Vale up following his arrival from Gateshead in October 2017, his team have won just seven times in 26 games this season and are 19th in the table.

Vale, without a game this weekend, now have two home games coming up, against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, followed by next Saturday's visit of promotion-chasing Colchester United to Burslem.