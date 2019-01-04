Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker may be better off staying put at Villa, says Dean Smith

Tammy Abraham is the Championship's joint top scorer with 16 goals this season, along with Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says that on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham may find it more productive staying in the Championship for now, rather than taking up a reported offer from Wolves.

Villa's Premier League neighbours are keen to exploit a break clause in his Villa deal allowing them to sign the 21-year-old this month.

But Smith argues that Abraham might be better staying put and scoring goals.

"You can see why they would be interested," Smith told BBC WM.

'Tammy's currency is goals'

"There's an awful lot of speculation out there. Obviously clubs in the Premier League are looking at players who are scoring goals in the Championship.

"But Tammy's currency is goals and I can only say what I've already said to him that, unless they're a team in the top six, there's not many Premier League sides creating loads of chances.

"There's never any guarantee that you're going to score goals anywhere you go. But, at Aston Villa, there's a guarantee of chances. And, at the moment, he's taking the majority of them."

Villa are the second tier's second top scorers, having hit 49 in 26 games, bettered only by their neighbours West Bromwich Alboin, who have 54.

"If he stays here, he could get 30 goals," added Smith. "Then he could get himself a top six Premier League side for next season, unless Chelsea want to stick him in their first team now."

Wolves, lying handily poised in ninth for a tilt at a Europa League place, are understood to remain confident about their pursuit of Abraham, who was scheduled to spend the entire season at Villa Park.

But head coach Nuno Espirito Santo remains tightlipped on his January targets.

"The objective is always the same," he said. "If someone comes and brings something we don't have, there are players we know who can help us.

"That's the only view we have on the transfer window. We are looking for opportunities. If there is an opportunity we have to believe it's someone who can truly help us."

Villa must be given time for replacement

There have been suggestions that Fifa rules over representing three clubs in a season would scupper any move.

But, although Abraham played for Chelsea in the Community Shield in August, then also for their under-23s in a Premier League 2 match, there would be no issue about him joining another English club.

"I believe he could," said Smith. "The three-club rule would not apply in this hypothetical case. But I don't believe he could go anywhere abroad."

There is, however, a clause in his current loan agreement which means that any deal Chelsea do must be done allowing sufficient time for Villa to find a replacement.

Although the date set is unspecified, and not actually 14 January, as reported, such clauses are now common practice, following past transfer windows when selling clubs have been stung late on deadline day and been given insufficient time to push through a move themselves.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith was talking to BBC WM's Mark Regan.