Dominic Solanke: Bournemouth sign striker from Liverpool in £19m deal

Dominic Solanke won the player of the tournament at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup

Bournemouth have signed England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for £19m.

Solanke, 21, had been due to join Crystal Palace on loan earlier this week but the deal fell through because of fitness concerns.

Bournemouth are about to allow forward Jermain Defoe to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

It is understood Solanke cannot move to the Cherries on loan under Premier League regulations.

Bournemouth are also set to sign Reds right-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

Solanke, a former England youth international who has one senior cap - against Brazil in 2017 -, joined Liverpool from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2017.

He has not made a first-team appearance for the Premier League leaders this season and was ruled out of recent matches because of a muscle problem.

The Under-20 World Cup winner made 21 appearances last season, 16 of which were from the bench, scoring one goal.

He did not make a senior league appearance in three years at Chelsea, spending the 2015-16 season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, where he scored seven goals in 25 Eredivisie appearances.