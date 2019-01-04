Curtis Thompson: Wycombe Wanderers midfielder extends stay with club

Curtis Thompson has made 26 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers so far this season

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Curtis Thompson has signed a contract extension to keep him with the League Two club until 2021.

The 25-year-old originally joined on loan from Notts County in January 2018 but later signed a short-term deal with The Chairboys until January.

Thompson has made 33 appearances during his time at Adams Park.

"I'm delighted and glad to get it done and sorted. I'm very happy. The lads are great," he told the club website.