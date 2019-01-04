Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss given two game touchline ban and £2,000 fine

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton (right) was sent off late on in their defeat by Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has been given a two-game touchline ban and fined £2,000 after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

The ban comes after Barton was sent to the stands in their 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers on 22 December.

Barton admitted using 'abusive and/or insulting' language as well as questioning an official's integrity.

The 36-year-old will now miss their FA Cup tie against Wimbledon and League One fixture versus Oxford United.

