Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss given two game touchline ban and £2,000 fine
Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has been given a two-game touchline ban and fined £2,000 after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association.
The ban comes after Barton was sent to the stands in their 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers on 22 December.
Barton admitted using 'abusive and/or insulting' language as well as questioning an official's integrity.
The 36-year-old will now miss their FA Cup tie against Wimbledon and League One fixture versus Oxford United.