Celtic call on referee John Beaton to explain decisions in 1-0 defeat

Celtic have called on referee John Beaton to be allowed to explain his decisions publicly from the 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

The club say they are "surprised" at the Scottish FA's decision not to take retrospective disciplinary action into a number of incidents in the game.

Alfredo Morelos was cited by the SFA for three incidents in the Ibrox match.

But because referee Beaton saw all three no retrospective action can take place on this basis.

Morelos appeared to aim a kick at Scott Brown, caught Anthony Ralston with his studs and seemed to grab at Ryan Christie.

Celtic say they have requested a meeting with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and the association's head of refereeing John Fleming.

In a statement the club said: "It is reported that no action was taken because the match referee saw all of the incidents in question.

"Given that the referee took no action at the time, this tends to suggest that such conduct, which in one instance led to a Celtic player, Anthony Ralston, being injured, is acceptable in Scottish football. That cannot be right.

"On the day, Celtic did not play well enough to win the match, something we accept. However, this issue goes beyond the result of the match."