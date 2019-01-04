Mikael Ndjoli extends Kilmarnock loan until end of the season

Mikael Ndjoli (right) will stay at Kilmarnock until the end of the season

Kilmarnock have extended Bournemouth's Mikael Ndjoli's loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Kilmarnock so far this season.

However, Bright Enobakhare has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers following his loan spell at the club, after making just six appearances.

Kilmarnock are currently third in the Scottish Premiership, one point behind leaders Celtic.