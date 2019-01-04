Pep Guardiola: FA warn Manchester City boss after behaviour at Liverpool game
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association about his behaviour during Thursday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool.
Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision had gone against his team in the second half.
This is the 47-year-old Spaniard's first warning.
If any manager receives four such warnings then they must serve a touchline ban.
Peterborough boss Steve Bans is the only manager to receive a touchline ban so far this season.