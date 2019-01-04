Brahim Diaz close to joining Real Madrid from Manchester City for initial £15.5m

Diaz scored two goals against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in November

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz is close to joining Real Madrid for an initial £15.5m.

There has been uncertainty over the 19-year-old's future since the start of the season.

City manager Pep Guardiola previously said the club were trying to persuade Diaz to sign a new contract.

However, the Blues have now accepted that Diaz, a Spain Under-21 international, will join Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to £21m.

Diaz joined City from Malaga as a 14-year-old in 2013 and made 15 first-team appearances, four this season.

His most recent outing came in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Leicester on 18 December.