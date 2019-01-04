Brahim Diaz close to joining Real Madrid from Manchester City for initial £15.5m

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Brahim Diaz
Diaz scored two goals against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in November

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz is close to joining Real Madrid for an initial £15.5m.

There has been uncertainty over the 19-year-old's future since the start of the season.

City manager Pep Guardiola previously said the club were trying to persuade Diaz to sign a new contract.

However, the Blues have now accepted that Diaz, a Spain Under-21 international, will join Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to £21m.

Diaz joined City from Malaga as a 14-year-old in 2013 and made 15 first-team appearances, four this season.

His most recent outing came in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Leicester on 18 December.

Top Stories