West Ham's Neufville loaned to Newport in time for Leicester clash

Vashon Nuefville joined West Ham after a spell with Chelsea's academy

West Ham youngster Vashon Neufville is in line to play for Newport County in their FA Cup third round tie with Leicester City this Sunday.

The 19-year old has signed a loan deal until the end of the season.

Neufville, an England U16 and U17 international, has returned this season from a knee injury, playing 11 times for West Ham's U23 side.

"I'm delighted to have got Vashon in from West Ham United. He's a fantastic player," Newport boss Mike Flynn said.

"He comes with good pedigree and adds quality to what we've already got in the squad.

"He's very quick, strong and he's got a very good left-foot. I believe we've got the right player who will give us balance down the left side which I think was needed for the remainder of the season."

Neufville is likely to start for the Exiles for their FA Cup clash with Leicester, live on BBC One, with fellow defender Dan Butler unavailable.