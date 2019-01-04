Cardiff City: Bluebirds hope to sign midfielder Adrien Tameze

Adrien Tameze (right) has played for France at U16, U17 and U18 level

Cardiff City are targeting a January move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze.

Cardiff are keen on adding to their midfield options and are confident of a deal for the 24-year-old.

The former France youth international has made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 side having joined from Valenciennes in July 2017.

Manager Neil Warnock is also hopeful of adding a striker and a full-back over the next month, with talks ongoing on a deal for Nantes forward Emiliano Sala.

However, the Bluebirds look set to miss out on top target Nathaniel Clyne.