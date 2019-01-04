Cardiff City: Bluebirds hope to sign midfielder Adrien Tameze

By Chris Wathan

BBC Sport Wales

Adrien Tameze
Adrien Tameze (right) has played for France at U16, U17 and U18 level

Cardiff City are targeting a January move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze.

Cardiff are keen on adding to their midfield options and are confident of a deal for the 24-year-old.

The former France youth international has made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 side having joined from Valenciennes in July 2017.

Manager Neil Warnock is also hopeful of adding a striker and a full-back over the next month, with talks ongoing on a deal for Nantes forward Emiliano Sala.

However, the Bluebirds look set to miss out on top target Nathaniel Clyne.

