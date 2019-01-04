Cardiff City: Bluebirds hope to sign midfielder Adrien Tameze
Cardiff City are targeting a January move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze.
Cardiff are keen on adding to their midfield options and are confident of a deal for the 24-year-old.
The former France youth international has made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 side having joined from Valenciennes in July 2017.
Manager Neil Warnock is also hopeful of adding a striker and a full-back over the next month, with talks ongoing on a deal for Nantes forward Emiliano Sala.
However, the Bluebirds look set to miss out on top target Nathaniel Clyne.