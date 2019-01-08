Oscar Threlkeld: Plymouth Argyle re-sign defender on loan
-
- From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle have re-signed defender Oscar Threlkeld on a deal until the end of the season from Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren.
Right-back Threlkeld, 24, left the Pilgrims last summer after turning down an offer of a new contract.
After initially joining Plymouth on loan from Bolton in 2015, he played 96 times for the club over three seasons.
Threlkeld signed a three-year deal with Waasland-Beveren but has not featured for them since August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.