Oscar Threlkeld: Plymouth Argyle re-sign defender on loan

Oscar Threlkeld (right) has played just twice since leaving Plymouth last summer

Plymouth Argyle have re-signed defender Oscar Threlkeld on a deal until the end of the season from Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren.

Right-back Threlkeld, 24, left the Pilgrims last summer after turning down an offer of a new contract.

After initially joining Plymouth on loan from Bolton in 2015, he played 96 times for the club over three seasons.

Threlkeld signed a three-year deal with Waasland-Beveren but has not featured for them since August.

