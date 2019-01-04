Jason Puncheon: Huddersfield sign Crystal Palace winger on loan for rest of season

Puncheon will wear the number 42 shirt for Huddersfield

Huddersfield have signed Crystal Palace winger Jason Puncheon on loan for the rest of the season.

Puncheon joined the Eagles on loan from Southampton in August 2013 and secured a permanent move the following January.

The 32-year-old, who began his career at Wimbledon, spent four years with Saints, which also included loan spells at Millwall, Blackpool and QPR.

Huddersfield are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League after losing their last eight matches.

Terriers boss David Wagner said: "It is clear that we want to add quality and options to our midfield areas in this January transfer window and I'm sure many of our supporters know about Jason from his years playing in the Premier League.

"It is important that our additions in January have the ability to arrive and make an immediate impact in our team, which I'm sure Jason can. He has played in this division for nearly a decade now and knows what it takes to be successful."

