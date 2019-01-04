Birmingham City: Championship club reveal £37.5m losses for 2017-18 season

Birmingham City, managed by Garry Monk, currently sit eighth in the Championship table

A fuller extent of Birmingham City's financial worries has been revealed by publication of the Championship club's owners' most recent accounts.

Chinese-owned Blues lost £37.5m in the 12 months to the end of June 2018, over double the previous year's deficit, largely as a result of an increased wage bill from £22m to almost £38m.

It is the same time period already under English Football League scrutiny.

And Blues now know that their expected EFL hearing will be heard in February.

This has been speculated about both in the local and national media for some months - and that the end result would be a points penalty.

In the accounts report, City chief executive Xuan Dong Ren confirms that the club received EFL notification in August "in connection with breaches of the profitability and sustainability rules".

Blues revealed prior to the start of this season that they were under an EFL transfer embargo.

This was then lifted, as they worked closely under EFL guidance, following a model business plan which was further made clear to a Championship meeting in September when clubs were briefed on potential penalties - as high as 21 points - if they breach spending regulations.

Blues had by then been given permission to sign five more loan players in August - and are now understood to be allowed one more signing in January.

How bad is it?