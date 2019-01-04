Aidan Nesbitt signs short-term deal with Dundee United

Aidan Nesbitt (right) in action for Morton against Dundee United

Dundee United have signed former MK Dons midfielder Aidan Nesbitt until the end of the season.

Nesbitt, 21, had only made two appearances this season for MK Dons.

A product of Celtic's youth academy, he has had previous spells at Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle.

"The aim is to play football regularly with the goal of helping United reach the Premiership and hopefully secure a longer deal." Nesbitt told the Dundee United website.

United Head coach Robbie Neilson signed Nesbitt for MK Dons in 2017.

"I paid money to take him to MK Dons and his first season was excellent," said Neilson. "It hasn't worked for him under a new manager down there, but I see him as the type of creative player who can help us produce more in the final third of the park."