Women's FA Cup: WSL and Championship clubs await fourth-round draw

The Women's FA Cup fourth-round draw will take place live on BBC Radio 1Xtra on Monday, with Women's Super League and Championship sides all entering.

The 22 clubs from the top two tiers will join 10 sides who progressed from Sunday's third-round ties.

Fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Wasps and Keynsham Town are the lowest-ranked teams remaining.

Second-tier Manchester United will be involved for the first time since reforming their women's team in 2018.

Following the draw, the ties will be played on Sunday, 3 February, as the road to 4 May's final at Wembley continues.

The draw will be broadcast live from about 08:00 GMT and can be followed online.