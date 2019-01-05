Old Firm referee John Beaton calls police after threats

Referee John Beaton was criticised following the Old Firm match last weekend

Referee John Beaton has contacted police to say he has been targeted with threatening messages following last weekend's Old Firm match.

Beaton was criticised after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos escaped punishment for several incidents in their 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox.

Police Scotland confirmed "a complaint has been made regarding texts and calls received by a 36-year-old man".

They add that "inquiries are ongoing into this matter".

Celtic on Friday called on Beaton to be allowed to explain his decisions publicly. The Scottish champions also want a meeting with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

The SFA reviewed the Morelos incidents, in which he appeared to make contact off the ball with Scott Brown, Anthony Ralston and Ryan Christie.

But, because referee Beaton saw all three, no retrospective action can take place on this basis.

The SFA responded to Celtic's statement by saying they would be happy to meet with clubs to discuss their concerns.