Ipswich15:00Rotherham
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

James Collins waves
James Collins had been training with Ipswich before agreeing a deal on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Ipswich are set to give a debut to veteran centre-back James Collins for the crucial meeting with Rotherham.

Free agent Collins has agreed a deal until the end of the season and new striker Collin Quaner and winger Simon Dawkins could also feature.

Rotherham have forward Kyle Vassell back after a groin problem.

Joe Newell (also groin) is doubtful, fellow midfielder Richie Towell serves out a three-match suspension and forward James Proctor remains absent.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"You'll see a different team on Saturday to the one which was beaten at Accrington in the FA Cup last weekend.

"I obviously can't predict results, but I can say my job is to sort this club out. The fans have been great and I think everybody recognises what's happened here.

"Everybody's in good spirits, which is really important and we'll be ready. I have to pick a team that I think's right.

"Someone like Collin Quaner will add strength and ability in the forward and wide areas alongside Will Keane."

Rotherham first team coach Matt Hamshaw told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"This week we've seen an extra added yard in the lads in training and the standard has definitely gone up again among the group.

"The lessons have most definitely been learned from that experience at Manchester City last week (losing 7-0 in the FA Cup).

"But every game in this league is tough. I think people probably look at Ipswich's league position and say, 'this is a massive game', but we've got 20 cup finals from now until the end of the season.

"This is as important a game as the one that will come after that and the one after that. We can go into this game with confidence."

Match facts

  • Ipswich have lost four of their past six league matches against Rotherham (W1 D1), losing the last two 0-1 in April 2017 and August 2018.
  • Rotherham have won two of their past 11 league visits to Ipswich (D4 L5).
  • Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has won just two of his past 25 league matches as a manager (D10 L13), winning just once as Ipswich manager in 11 attempts (D3 L7).
  • Each of Rotherham's last 10 victories in the Championship have been by a single goal margin, last winning by more than one goal in the competition back in April 2016 (4-0 v MK Dons).
  • Converting three points for a win, each of the last 10 sides in the second tier to have accrued no more than Ipswich's current tally of 15 points from 26 matches have gone on to be relegated - most recently Stockport County in 2001-02.
  • Will Vaulks has been directly involved in five of Rotherham's last nine league goals, scoring three while assisting a further two.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
