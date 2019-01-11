Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

James Collins had been training with Ipswich before agreeing a deal on Friday

Ipswich are set to give a debut to veteran centre-back James Collins for the crucial meeting with Rotherham.

Free agent Collins has agreed a deal until the end of the season and new striker Collin Quaner and winger Simon Dawkins could also feature.

Rotherham have forward Kyle Vassell back after a groin problem.

Joe Newell (also groin) is doubtful, fellow midfielder Richie Towell serves out a three-match suspension and forward James Proctor remains absent.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"You'll see a different team on Saturday to the one which was beaten at Accrington in the FA Cup last weekend.

"I obviously can't predict results, but I can say my job is to sort this club out. The fans have been great and I think everybody recognises what's happened here.

"Everybody's in good spirits, which is really important and we'll be ready. I have to pick a team that I think's right.

"Someone like Collin Quaner will add strength and ability in the forward and wide areas alongside Will Keane."

Rotherham first team coach Matt Hamshaw told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"This week we've seen an extra added yard in the lads in training and the standard has definitely gone up again among the group.

"The lessons have most definitely been learned from that experience at Manchester City last week (losing 7-0 in the FA Cup).

"But every game in this league is tough. I think people probably look at Ipswich's league position and say, 'this is a massive game', but we've got 20 cup finals from now until the end of the season.

"This is as important a game as the one that will come after that and the one after that. We can go into this game with confidence."

Match facts