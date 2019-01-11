Championship
Brentford15:00Stoke
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Stoke City

New Stoke boss Nathan Jones poses with a shirt in front of a club crest
Nathan James inherits a Stoke side who are without a win in their past four games in all competitions
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Nathan Jones takes charge of Stoke City for the first time following his appointment on Wednesday.

Defender Ryan Shawcross and midfielder Ryan Woods will be assessed after missing the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury because of illness, while Joe Allen sat out the 1-1 draw with a knock.

Brentford midfielders Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are both out.

Defender Chris Mepham could return following an ankle injury and striker Neal Maupay is set to be recalled.

Match facts

  • Brentford last hosted Stoke at Griffin Park in March 2002 in a league match - the Bees won 1-0 via a Steve Sidwell goal.
  • Stoke have lost one of their last nine matches against Brentford in all competitions (W6 D2).
  • Brentford, who have not lost in any of their past four league games (W1 D3), are looking to remain five unbeaten in the Championship for the first time this season.
  • Stoke have failed to score in their past three league games (D1 L2), last going four league matches outside the top flight without netting a single goal back in February 2006 under manager Johan Boskamp whilst in the Championship (five).
  • Stoke City have not won a league match away in London since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham back in November 2014, with the Potters drawing seven and losing 12 of their last 19 such visits.
  • No player has made more substitute appearances in the Championship this season than Stoke City's Peter Crouch (19 - alongside Matt Smith).

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

Top Stories

