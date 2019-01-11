Brentford v Stoke City
Nathan Jones takes charge of Stoke City for the first time following his appointment on Wednesday.
Defender Ryan Shawcross and midfielder Ryan Woods will be assessed after missing the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury because of illness, while Joe Allen sat out the 1-1 draw with a knock.
Brentford midfielders Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are both out.
Defender Chris Mepham could return following an ankle injury and striker Neal Maupay is set to be recalled.
Match facts
- Brentford last hosted Stoke at Griffin Park in March 2002 in a league match - the Bees won 1-0 via a Steve Sidwell goal.
- Stoke have lost one of their last nine matches against Brentford in all competitions (W6 D2).
- Brentford, who have not lost in any of their past four league games (W1 D3), are looking to remain five unbeaten in the Championship for the first time this season.
- Stoke have failed to score in their past three league games (D1 L2), last going four league matches outside the top flight without netting a single goal back in February 2006 under manager Johan Boskamp whilst in the Championship (five).
- Stoke City have not won a league match away in London since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham back in November 2014, with the Potters drawing seven and losing 12 of their last 19 such visits.
- No player has made more substitute appearances in the Championship this season than Stoke City's Peter Crouch (19 - alongside Matt Smith).