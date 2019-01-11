West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
West Brom are without Harvey Barnes after Leicester recalled the midfielder from his loan spell on Friday.
Dwight Gayle and Ahmed Hegazi could return from injury, though Jake Livermore continues to serve his ban.
Norwich have Alex Tettey, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Louis Thompson available after injury.
Centre-back Timm Klose could miss out with a knee injury, while Grant Hanley is suspended and Marco Stiepermann remains sidelined.
Match facts
- West Brom and Norwich City have not played out a draw in any competition since October 2004, with both sides winning eight of the last 16 meetings.
- Norwich have won on both of their last two trips to West Brom without conceding a single goal, with each encounter coming in the top flight back in December 2013 (2-0) and most recently in March 2016 (1-0).
- West Brom are unbeaten in their last six Championship matches at home, though they have only emerged victorious in two of those games (D4).
- Norwich City are unbeaten in their last 11 away league matches (W6 D5), only twice before in the club's history have the Canaries registered a longer such run on the road - 12 in February 1986 and 12 in August 2015.
- West Brom (22 games) are currently on their longest consecutive run of scoring at home in the league since November 1993, when the Baggies scored in 25 straight matches at the Hawthorns.
- Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has scored six Championship goals in the 80th minute or later this season, at least two more than any other player in the division.