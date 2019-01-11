Championship
West Brom15:00Norwich
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City

Emi Buendia in action for Norwich
Norwich boss Daniel Farke says Emi Buendia could start on his injury return
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

West Brom are without Harvey Barnes after Leicester recalled the midfielder from his loan spell on Friday.

Dwight Gayle and Ahmed Hegazi could return from injury, though Jake Livermore continues to serve his ban.

Norwich have Alex Tettey, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Louis Thompson available after injury.

Centre-back Timm Klose could miss out with a knee injury, while Grant Hanley is suspended and Marco Stiepermann remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • West Brom and Norwich City have not played out a draw in any competition since October 2004, with both sides winning eight of the last 16 meetings.
  • Norwich have won on both of their last two trips to West Brom without conceding a single goal, with each encounter coming in the top flight back in December 2013 (2-0) and most recently in March 2016 (1-0).
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last six Championship matches at home, though they have only emerged victorious in two of those games (D4).
  • Norwich City are unbeaten in their last 11 away league matches (W6 D5), only twice before in the club's history have the Canaries registered a longer such run on the road - 12 in February 1986 and 12 in August 2015.
  • West Brom (22 games) are currently on their longest consecutive run of scoring at home in the league since November 1993, when the Baggies scored in 25 straight matches at the Hawthorns.
  • Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has scored six Championship goals in the 80th minute or later this season, at least two more than any other player in the division.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

