West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says Emi Buendia could start on his injury return

West Brom are without Harvey Barnes after Leicester recalled the midfielder from his loan spell on Friday.

Dwight Gayle and Ahmed Hegazi could return from injury, though Jake Livermore continues to serve his ban.

Norwich have Alex Tettey, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Louis Thompson available after injury.

Centre-back Timm Klose could miss out with a knee injury, while Grant Hanley is suspended and Marco Stiepermann remains sidelined.

