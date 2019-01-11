Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham's Isaac Vassell could return to the bench after 14 months out injured with knee and hip injuries.
David Davis (ankle) and Omar Bogle (calf) are sidelined but Kristian Pedersen is back after an ankle injury.
Middlesbrough have defensive problems after Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton and Aden Flint all missed the FA Cup win over Peterborough last weekend.
Flint is out with a hamstring injury while fellow centre-back Ayala (knock) and Shotton (knee) are struggling.
Winger Rajiv van La Parra is looking to retain his place after making his debut last weekend.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost each of their last three Championship matches against Middlesbrough, failing to score in each match.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four Championship games at St. Andrew's against Birmingham (W1 D3) since a 3-2 defeat in November 2012.
- Birmingham have lost only one of their past 18 home Championship matches (W9 D8).
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored five goals in five Championship starts against Birmingham.
- Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a direct hand in 18 league goals this season (10 goals, 8 assists) - no Blues player has been directly involved in more within a single Championship season (including play-offs) since 2011-12 (Chris Burke (27) and Marlon King (24)).
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won each of his last three matches against Birmingham in all competitions.