Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

From the section

Lukas Jutkiewicz, who has scored 10 goals for Birmingham this season, previously spent two and a half years at Middlesbrough

Birmingham's Isaac Vassell could return to the bench after 14 months out injured with knee and hip injuries.

David Davis (ankle) and Omar Bogle (calf) are sidelined but Kristian Pedersen is back after an ankle injury.

Middlesbrough have defensive problems after Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton and Aden Flint all missed the FA Cup win over Peterborough last weekend.

Flint is out with a hamstring injury while fellow centre-back Ayala (knock) and Shotton (knee) are struggling.

Winger Rajiv van La Parra is looking to retain his place after making his debut last weekend.

Match facts