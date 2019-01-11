Championship
Birmingham15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Birmingham City players Jota and Lukas Jutkiewicz celebrate scoring a goal
Lukas Jutkiewicz, who has scored 10 goals for Birmingham this season, previously spent two and a half years at Middlesbrough
Birmingham's Isaac Vassell could return to the bench after 14 months out injured with knee and hip injuries.

David Davis (ankle) and Omar Bogle (calf) are sidelined but Kristian Pedersen is back after an ankle injury.

Middlesbrough have defensive problems after Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton and Aden Flint all missed the FA Cup win over Peterborough last weekend.

Flint is out with a hamstring injury while fellow centre-back Ayala (knock) and Shotton (knee) are struggling.

Winger Rajiv van La Parra is looking to retain his place after making his debut last weekend.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost each of their last three Championship matches against Middlesbrough, failing to score in each match.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four Championship games at St. Andrew's against Birmingham (W1 D3) since a 3-2 defeat in November 2012.
  • Birmingham have lost only one of their past 18 home Championship matches (W9 D8).
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored five goals in five Championship starts against Birmingham.
  • Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a direct hand in 18 league goals this season (10 goals, 8 assists) - no Blues player has been directly involved in more within a single Championship season (including play-offs) since 2011-12 (Chris Burke (27) and Marlon King (24)).
  • Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won each of his last three matches against Birmingham in all competitions.

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
