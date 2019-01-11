Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Kasey Palmer spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers

Kasey Palmer is in line to make his Bristol City debut after joining on loan from Chelsea but Eros Pisano faces a fitness test on an adductor strain.

Lloyd Kelly, Tomas Kalas, Marlon Pack and Andreas Weimann should return after being rested for the FA Cup victory over Huddersfield.

Bolton forwards Craig Noone and Josh Vela are doubtful after being laid low by illness this week.

Jack Hobbs, Andrew Taylor and Marc Wilson have all returned to training.

Meanwhile, striker Josh Magennis is hoping to start a league game for the first time in a month following his FA Cup hat-trick against Walsall.

