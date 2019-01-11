Championship
Bristol City15:00Bolton
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Kasey Palmer following his loan move to Bristol City
Kasey Palmer spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Kasey Palmer is in line to make his Bristol City debut after joining on loan from Chelsea but Eros Pisano faces a fitness test on an adductor strain.

Lloyd Kelly, Tomas Kalas, Marlon Pack and Andreas Weimann should return after being rested for the FA Cup victory over Huddersfield.

Bolton forwards Craig Noone and Josh Vela are doubtful after being laid low by illness this week.

Jack Hobbs, Andrew Taylor and Marc Wilson have all returned to training.

Meanwhile, striker Josh Magennis is hoping to start a league game for the first time in a month following his FA Cup hat-trick against Walsall.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won their last two home Championship games against Bolton by an aggregate score of 8-0.
  • Bolton have lost 13 of their last 17 away league games against Bristol City (W2 D2).
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their past eight league games (W4 D4), the joint-current longest run in the division alongside Hull City.
  • Bolton have not won an away league match against a side ending in City since a 3-0 victory over Cardiff back in April 2015 - the Trotters have drawn four, lost 10 and failed to score in 10 of their last 14 such encounters.
  • Bolton Wanderers have failed to score in more league games than any other Championship team this season (14).
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has never won an away league match at Ashton Gate against Bristol City as a manager (P7 D4 L3).

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
