Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Kasey Palmer is in line to make his Bristol City debut after joining on loan from Chelsea but Eros Pisano faces a fitness test on an adductor strain.
Lloyd Kelly, Tomas Kalas, Marlon Pack and Andreas Weimann should return after being rested for the FA Cup victory over Huddersfield.
Bolton forwards Craig Noone and Josh Vela are doubtful after being laid low by illness this week.
Jack Hobbs, Andrew Taylor and Marc Wilson have all returned to training.
Meanwhile, striker Josh Magennis is hoping to start a league game for the first time in a month following his FA Cup hat-trick against Walsall.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won their last two home Championship games against Bolton by an aggregate score of 8-0.
- Bolton have lost 13 of their last 17 away league games against Bristol City (W2 D2).
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their past eight league games (W4 D4), the joint-current longest run in the division alongside Hull City.
- Bolton have not won an away league match against a side ending in City since a 3-0 victory over Cardiff back in April 2015 - the Trotters have drawn four, lost 10 and failed to score in 10 of their last 14 such encounters.
- Bolton Wanderers have failed to score in more league games than any other Championship team this season (14).
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has never won an away league match at Ashton Gate against Bristol City as a manager (P7 D4 L3).