Preston North End v Swansea City

Jayden Stockley moved to Preston last week after scoring 41 goals in 76 games for Exeter City

Preston could give debuts to new signings Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts, Josh Ginnelly and Connor Ripley as they aim for a first win in six matches.

Ben Pearson is available following a four-match ban after being sent off at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

A sickness bug that hit Swansea before their FA Cup win at Aston Villa has cleared, giving Graham Potter options.

Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony, Jefferson Montero, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Declan John and Joel Asoro are all fit.

Match facts