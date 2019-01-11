Championship
Preston15:00Swansea
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Swansea City

Jayden Stockley
Jayden Stockley moved to Preston last week after scoring 41 goals in 76 games for Exeter City
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Preston could give debuts to new signings Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts, Josh Ginnelly and Connor Ripley as they aim for a first win in six matches.

Ben Pearson is available following a four-match ban after being sent off at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

A sickness bug that hit Swansea before their FA Cup win at Aston Villa has cleared, giving Graham Potter options.

Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony, Jefferson Montero, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Declan John and Joel Asoro are all fit.

Match facts

  • Preston have won their last two home league games against Swansea, although this is their first meeting at Deepdale since April 2011.
  • Swansea have won eight of their last 10 matches against Preston in all competitions (L2).
  • Only Villa Park (54) has seen more goals in Championship matches this season than Deepdale (49 - 28 goals, 21 conceded) with Preston both scoring and conceding in each of their last seven home league matches.
  • Swansea City have only lost one of their last 22 league games outside the top-flight in January (W13 D8), a 1-2 defeat to Leicester City back in 2011.
  • No player has scored more substitute goals in the Championship this season than Preston duo Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher (three each).
  • Preston boss Alex Neil will be facing Swansea City for the fourth time as a manager, beating Garry Monk's Swans back in November 2015, before losing each of his last two such meetings.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
