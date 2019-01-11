Preston North End v Swansea City
Preston could give debuts to new signings Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts, Josh Ginnelly and Connor Ripley as they aim for a first win in six matches.
Ben Pearson is available following a four-match ban after being sent off at Sheffield Wednesday last month.
A sickness bug that hit Swansea before their FA Cup win at Aston Villa has cleared, giving Graham Potter options.
Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony, Jefferson Montero, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Declan John and Joel Asoro are all fit.
Match facts
- Preston have won their last two home league games against Swansea, although this is their first meeting at Deepdale since April 2011.
- Swansea have won eight of their last 10 matches against Preston in all competitions (L2).
- Only Villa Park (54) has seen more goals in Championship matches this season than Deepdale (49 - 28 goals, 21 conceded) with Preston both scoring and conceding in each of their last seven home league matches.
- Swansea City have only lost one of their last 22 league games outside the top-flight in January (W13 D8), a 1-2 defeat to Leicester City back in 2011.
- No player has scored more substitute goals in the Championship this season than Preston duo Louis Moult and Paul Gallagher (three each).
- Preston boss Alex Neil will be facing Swansea City for the fourth time as a manager, beating Garry Monk's Swans back in November 2015, before losing each of his last two such meetings.